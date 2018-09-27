Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court LIVE updates: A 3-Judge Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer is likely to pronounce a historic verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today that whether namaz or prayers can be offered anywhere or a mosque is an essential part of the practice of Islam and is needed for congregation and to pray.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday is likely to deliver a big judgment on Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. A 3-Judge bench of Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer may pronounce their decision on whether namaz or prayers can be offered anywhere or a mosque is an essential part of the practice of Islam and is needed for the congregation and to pray.

As per the reports, the Supreme Court proceedings will start at 2 PM today and it will decide whether a temple will be built at Ayodhya or not.

The Supreme Court has been hearing the pleas against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, which had passed an order to divide the disputed land into three portions.

