Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Commences 42-Day Mahamandal Festival

Following the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple complex, a 42-day Mahamandal festival commenced on Wednesday in Ayodhya. Led by Ram Mandir trustee Jagadguru Vishvesh Prapann Tirtha, the festival includes daily Kalash puja with 48 worshipped urns placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

According to Govind Devagiri, treasurer of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the worship of Lord Ram adheres to the Vaishnav tradition, offering various sweets in Rajbhog. Havan, accompanied by the recitation of different mantras, will be performed daily for 42 days, concluding with Mandal Puja.

During the second day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple opening to the public, devotees displayed heightened fervor, participating in Mangala Aarti. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials, including UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

CM Yogi received continuous feedback regarding the temple darshan. Prasad and Kumar closely monitored the influx of devotees on the third day, emphasizing improved queue systems for crowd management.

DG (L&O) Prashant Kumar addressed the substantial gathering, highlighting efforts to enhance crowd control measures. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla took place on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals and unveiling the idol.