Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Verdict date 2019: Security beefed up ahead of the Ayodhya verdict in Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with senior officials on Thursday night. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is set to meet the top officials of Uttar Pradesh at noon on Friday.

The Centre and the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh have taken the following measures to maintain law and order and communal harmony in Ayodhya.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is set to meet top officials of Uttar Pradesh to discuss the maintaining of the law and order in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, reports said on Friday. The Chief Justice will meet the UP chief secretary and police chief at noon on Friday, to discuss the arrangements ahead of the long-awaited verdict over the land dispute in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a meeting with the top police and administration of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night in Lucknow. The UP CM directed to maintain officials all the security measures ahead of the landmark verdict. In the meeting, the state’s top civil and police officials, district magistrates, and divisional commissioners were present to discuss the strategy of maintaining peace and harmony in the state ahead of the verdict. All senior district officials have been asked to visit villages and smaller towns in their district and hold meetings with the locals to maintain peace at any cost. The UP government has cancelled their leaves earlier. Two helicopters have been kept ready at Lucknow and Ayodhya. An official said the helicopters will be used in case of an emergency. Uttar Pradesh’s government is conducting ariel surveillance with the help of drone cameras in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Circle officer Arvind Chaurasia said they have deployed drones in Nageswarnath, Nayaghat, Hanumankupa road, Ram ki Paidi among others in the district.





