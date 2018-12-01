The Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday commenced a rally in New Delhi with an aim to press for the early construction of Ram temple, however, the rally didn't recieve the expected support. Reports say, the organisers were expecting lakhs of people to take part in the rally but only hundreds of activists came forward to commence the rally.

The Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and it seems that the among all the others issue, Ayodhya dispute will gain most of the momentum. Several political organisations have alleged that the judiciary is not serving the attenstion that the issue requires, leaving trhem with no other chouice then to held rallies to speed up the construction of the Ram temple. Today, the Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced a rally in New Delhi with an aim to press for the early construction of Ram temple, however, the rally didn’t recieve the expected support.

Reports say, the organisers were expecting lakhs of people to take part in the rally but only hundreds of activists came forward to commence the rally. Dubbed as Sanklap Yatra, the rally will run from nine days before reaching an end at the Ramlila Ground on December 9. Organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the rally was flagged off from New Delhi’s Jhandewala temple in the morning. Swadeshi Jagran Manch is a group affiliated to the RSS.

Meanwhile, the organisers were seen avoiding and ignoring the facts placed before them. When asked about the poor showing at the event, Swadeshi Jagran Manch co-convenor Kamal Tewari asserted that the party has called only a few party conveners from a particular segment. He added that soon the rally will be joined by another 100-200 karyakartas from a different segments. He also calimed that soon the numbers will raech to lakhs when the rally will be coming to its end.

In the past month, several political organisations, including the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have asked for an early decision on the Ayodhya dispute. The organisations have alleged that the Supreme Court has time for the small cases, however, it thinks that the issue of Ram temple is not that important public matter.

