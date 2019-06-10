AYUSH Ministry has sent a proposal to the HRD ministry to make Yoga compulsory in the educational curriculum from the next academic year. The Yoga Day will be held on June 21. This year, the ministry has urged all the state governments to organise yoga events.

Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Monday has said that the ministry has sent a proposal to the HRD ministry to make Yoga compulsory in the educational curriculum from the next academic year. Reports said that the AYUSH ministry should be included in the schools and colleges in the upcoming academic year 2020-21. They have also maintained that the Yoga should be made compulsory subject under the Physical Education for both the college and school students.

While speaking during the preparations of the International Yoga Day, Naik has asserted that the upcoming day of Yoga which falls on June 21 will be celebrated as an International Day adding that several yoga gurus and invitees from foreign countries will participate in the function this year.

The main function of Yoga Day will be held in Ranchi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the function. The event will be attended by several dignitaries and other organisation and yoga gurus.

Stronger back, better blood circulation and more… Know why practising Ardha Chakrasana is helpful. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/qbXAaflWus — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

Since 2015, Centre has been organising yoga programmes in the country and abroad where thousands of people participated in the event.

Do you practice Padahastasana? If not, know more about it and the numerous advantages of this Asana. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/tPdSgTVmZ0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2019

In the national capital, the main function will be held at Rajpath in association with the ministry. The events will also be held in other places in the capital including Red Fort, Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden and other places. In Washington DC, more than 2500 people have registered for the event this year. This would be possibly the largest gathering of a free yoga event in Washington so far.

Ustrasana is wonderful for your health. Practising this Asana regularly will strengthen the back, shoulders and improve flexibility. Learn this Asana and make it an integral part of your daily Yoga routine. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/s6btN9wGIj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

The AYUSH Ministry has urged all the cabinet ministers and departments including state governments to observe the day for the wellbeing of their health.

