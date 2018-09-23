Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 'Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)' in Ranchi deemed as the "worlds largest government-funded healthcare programme", targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. The National Health Agency (NHA) is the apex body behind the implementation of the AB-PMJAY scheme. One can visit mera.Pmjay.Gov.In or call up the helpline (14555) to check if their name is there in the final list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the ‘Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)’ in Ranchi deemed as the “worlds largest government-funded healthcare programme”, targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. The National Health Agency (NHA) is the apex body behind the implementation of the AB-PMJAY scheme. One can visit mera.Pmjay.Gov.In or call up the helpline (14555) to check if their name is there in the final list. A beneficiary needs to key in his or her mobile number, which is verified through an OTP and then complete the KYC (know your customer) online without any need for human interface with other documents.

1) Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which targets more than 50 crore Indians, is billed as world’s largest state-run healthcare programme.

2) Ayushman Bharat scheme will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCP).

3) PMJAY primarily targets the poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers’ families as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data for both rural and urban areas as well as the active families under the Rashtriya Swasthya BimaYojana (RSBY).

4) The Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCP) network will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at both public and private hospitals and help reduce expenditure for hospitalisations.

5) Ayushman Bharat is expected to create 150,000 health and wellness centres which will provide Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) and the PMJAY which provides health protection cover to poor and vulnerable families for secondary and tertiary care.

6) The objectives of the scheme are to reduce out of pocket hospitalisation expenses, fulfil unmet needs and improve access of identified families to quality inpatient care and day care surgeries.

7) The scheme allows states enough flexibility in terms of packages, procedures, scheme design, entitlements as well as other guidelines while ensuring that key benefits of portability and fraud detection are ensured at a national level.

8) States have the option to use an existing trust/society or set up a new trust/society to implement the scheme as State Health Agency and will be free to choose the modalities for implementation.

9) It can implement the Scheme through an insurance company or directly through the Trust/Society/Implementation Support Agency or a mixed approach.

10) Pilot launch of the scheme has already started in around 22 states and Union Territories and so far 30 states and union territories have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and started working on the implementation of the mission.

