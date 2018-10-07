Hundreds of devotees, mostly women, took part in the 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa marches) across the nation against the Pinrayi Vijayan-led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple.

Hundreds of devotees, mostly women, took part in the ‘Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra’ (chanting the name of Lord Ayyappa marches) across the nation against the Pinrayi Vijayan-led LDF government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. While Lord Ayyappa’s devotees held protests in Bengaluru and New Delhi’s at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, several others protested in Kottayam and Malappuram districts of Kerala on Saturday against the apex court verdict.

After mounting protest by devotees of Lord Ayyappa across Kerala, both the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress on Saturday wanted a dialogue with the people concerned before implementing the SC verdict while the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomed it on the day it was delivered. However, the party on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to analyse the verdict and come together on availing judicial option.

The leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of the United Democratic Front (UDF) clarified that women weren’t banned in the temple, only a particular age wasn’t allowed while asserting that custom was being followed for more than 500 years. Chennithala had further said that all party members will meet and have a discussion on the issue on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the government was ready to hold discussions with anybody on the matter.

The controversy erupted over CJI’s verdict on the matter, according to which, “biological and physiological reasons can’t be accepted in freedom of faith. Subversion of women on physiological factors cannot be allowed.”

