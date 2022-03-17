The meeting comes a day after G-23 leaders met at Azad's residence, After the Wednesday meeting, the dissident leaders issued a joint statement which called for “collective and inclusive leadership" in the Congress party.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and a member of the dissenting G-23 group is likely to meet party interim president Sonia Gandhi today at 10 Janpath. According to sources cited by ANI, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present at the meeting. The meeting comes a day after G-23 leaders met at Azad’s residence, After the Wednesday meeting, the dissident leaders issued a joint statement which called for “collective and inclusive leadership” in the Congress party. The statement said, “We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.”

The Wednesday meet at Azad’s residence was attended by party leaders like Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish TewariMani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar. The meeting was in the wake of the humiliating defeat faced by Congress in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

According to sources cited by ANI, the Congress leadership is extremely unhappy with Kapil Sibal and also with Anand Sharma. A middle way can be found only after the meeting of Azad and Sonia Gandhi, said sources. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Kapil Sibal for his “ghar ki Congress” remark and said he should set an example of doing something without “without the support of Congress.”

Earlier on Sunday, G-23 leaders ahead of the Congress CWC meeting suggested senior party leader Mukul Wasnik’s name for the post of party president. The suggestion was rejected by the party.