Azadi March Pakistan: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down. The cleric also threatened Khan that thousands of protesters can easily enter PM house in Islamabad and arrest him. The PPP and PML-N political parties also joined the protest dubbed as Azadi March.

Azadi March Pakistan: At a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing strong criticism for the economic crisis prevalent in his country, he is now engulfed by thousands of protesters spearheaded by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanding his resignation. Rehman kickstarted the protest from Karachi which entered the capital Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing a sea of supporters on Friday, the JUI-F chief asked Khan to resign within two days. Threatening Khan, he said that the protesters can also make their way to PM’s house and arrest him. He said that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has failed to keep their promises, reports in the Pakistani media said.

Rehman said that the government has also failed to build millions of homes for the poor as promised during the election campaign. The cleric also accused Khan of failing to create employment opportunities adding that unemployment has risen with Khan at the helm. He stated that only people have the right to govern Pakistan.

Commenting on the Kashmir situation, the JUI-F leader said that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has left people of the Valley alone and he has not taken any concrete steps following the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35 A. He also targetted the prime minister for opening the Kartarpur corridor.

Azadi March: Protesters prepared to stay for more than 10 days in Islamabad

The opposition — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) have also joined the march. On Friday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the gathering, saying all the opposition parties have joined hands against Khan. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also reached the protest venue and said the end of Khan’s government is near.

Azadi March will wipe out ‘selected govt’: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan prime minister, however, seemed unfazed by the Azadi March protesters. Addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khan said that the protesters should not worry about the food, adding that the government will arrange it for them if they ran out of supplies. He also announced that all the opposition leaders accused of corruption will be sent to jail.

