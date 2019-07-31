Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for producing false passport documents. The arrest came a day after BJP leader Akash Saxena filed the complaint against the SP leader in the Civil Lines police station.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday for forging passport documents. SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, who represents the Suar constituency, is accused of producing fake documents before the concerned authorities about his date of birth. The FIR has been filed at the Civil Lines police station against Abdullah Khan on a complaint filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena.

The arrest came a day after BJP leader Akash Saxena filed the complaint against the SP leader. In his complaint, Akash alleged that Abdullah Khan obtained a passport on the basis of false documents. He alleged that the SP legislator mentioned different birth dates in education certificates and the passport documents. Following Saxena’s complaint, the Uttar Pradesh police charged Abdullah Khan under several sections including 420, 467, 468, 471 and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

Recently, his father SP MP Azam Khan hogged the limelight after he made a sexist remark at the BJP MP Rama Devi on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Later, Azam Khan was forced to apologize to the BJP MP after scores of MPs demanded stern action against the SP leader. Azam’s remarks to BJP MP were witnessed during a discussion on the Triple Talaq Bill where women MPs called the remarks as malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators.

During the campaigning of Lok Sabha elections, Azam Khan made derogatory remarks over his rival BJP candidate Jaya Prada. The Uttar Pradesh Police filed charge sheet against the Rampur MP for his controversial remarks. He was also banned for several hours by the Election Commission for campaigning in the general elections which held earlier this year.

