Azam Khan stoops low, makes disgusting khaki underwear comment on Jaya Prada: With the rising political temperature in the country, the politicians seem to have lost in the land of nowhere, where they are resorting to derogatory remarks just to woo voters. A recent example came in the form senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who on Sunday took to an all-time low and made a derogatory remark against BJP leader Jaya Prada. Without naming actress-turned-politician, Khan said to gathering that he introduced Jaya to the streets of Rampur and you took 17 years to understand her but only in 17 days he realised that she is wearing khaki underwear, referring to RSS.

The BJP has fielded Jaya from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat against Khan. After joining the saffron party she had said that it was an honour for her to be a part of that party where the leader leads, unlike SP. She has won Lok Sabha polls twice from Rampur seat in 2004 and 2009 on SP ticket.

She has often alleged Khan of harassing her. She even said that Khan attempted an acid attack on her when she was a parliamentarian.

The former Bollywood actress entered politics in 1994 after joining Telugu Desam Party. The 56-year-old actress later joined Samajwadi Party. She along with another party leader Amar Singh was expelled from the party and formed Rashtriya Lok Manch. In 2014, she contested from Bijnor Lok Sabha seat but lost against BJP candidate Kunwar Bhartendra.

