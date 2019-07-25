SP MP Azam Khan to deputy speaker Rama Devi said that he likes her and wants to stare in her eyes. After which, BJP MPs started protesting and demanded an apology from the SP stalwart.

Azama Khan, Samajwadi Party MP and firebrand leader who is known for his controversial remarks, has again landed in a soup. During the Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday, Azam Khan to the deputy speaker on Rama Devi said that he likes her. Azam Khan said, Aap mujhe itni acchi lagti hain ki mera mann karta hai ki aap ki aankhon mein aankhein dale rahoon (I like you so much that I feel to stair into your eyes).

After which, uproar in the house occurred and BJP MPs started demanding an apology from Khan. Reacting to Azam Khan’s comment, BJP MP Rama Devi said that this was not the way to speak, please expunge these remarks. As the environment of the house got heated up, Azam Khan said he respects BJP MP Rama Devi and she is like a sister to him.

Trying to control the situation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he doesn’t think that Azam Khan meant any disrespect to the chair or Speaker Rama Devi. Launching the counter-attack, Yadav said BJP MPs are so rude, who are they to raise fingers on Azam Khan. Later Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan walked out of Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Rama Devi(in the chair) said ' This is not the way to speak, please expunge these remarks. Azam Khan replied ' You are very respected, you are like my sister.' https://t.co/stEjzZJMut — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

SP MP Akhilesh Yadav: I don't think Azam Khan ji meant any disrespect to the chair(Rama Devi). These( BJP MPs) people are so rude, who are they to raise fingers? pic.twitter.com/elKsz5BkEw — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

Condemning Azam Khan’s remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said it is very easy to say expunge this expunge that, but why should the need to expunge arise at all? Once a remark is given, it is already in public domain. Therefore, Members of the house should speak keeping the dignity of the Parliament in mind.

