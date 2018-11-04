Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that Lord Ram's soon-to-be-constructed statue should be taller than the Statue of Unity which is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Azam Khan's remarks came in response to UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath's statement, in which he had said that the soon a 151-metre tall statue of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) stalwart Azam Khan on Saturday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the Lord Ram’s statue, which right wings are dreaming about, should be taller than the Statue of Unity. The satirical remarks came in response to UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath’s statement, in which he had said that the soon a 151-metre tall statue of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan said that the Lord Ram`s statue, which is likely to be built near the Sarayu river in the holy city, should be taller than the recently-inaugurated 182-meter Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s statue.

Azam Khan added that he also wants an even taller statue of Lord Ram in his constituency Rampur. Adding a pinch of salt to his statement, senior SP leader asked how this idea was skipped from Why did this thought not occur at the time of building the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel?

A day ago, President of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Ram Vilas Vedanti had said that the construction of Ram Temple is likely to begin in December. He added that with the permission or without an ordinance, the temple will be built on the basis of the mutual agreement between Hindus and Muslims. In the 2-day meet of Hindu monks and saints, Dharmadesh, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Vedanti told media that the Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya and a masjid will be constructed in Lucknow before 2019 elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More