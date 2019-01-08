Azam Khan on 10% quote Bill: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday, January 8 said that the Narendra Modi government should reserve 5% for Muslims out of the newly approved 10% reservation for the economically backward sections in the general category. The Bill was introduced in the lower house on the last day of Winter session on Tuesday, which received a mix response.

Azam Khan on 10% quote Bill: A day after the Union Cabinet approved 10% quota for the economically upper caste, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday, January 8 said that the Central government should reserve 5% for Muslims out of the newly approved 10% reservation for people earning less than Rs 8 lakh. His statement came after the Centre, ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls, on Monday approved a Constitution Amendment Bill to give 10% quota economically backward sections in the general category. The Bill was introduced in the lower house on the last day of Winter session on Tuesday, which received a mix response.

The Ministry earlier said that in order to implement the Bill, Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution will have to be amended. If the Lok Sabha passes the Bill, it will be moved to Rajya Sabha, where the Centre lacks a majority. The Bill has to be passed by a special majority of two-thirds of members who are present in each house, as per the legal process.

Meanwhile, it has gained a mix response from political leaders, Patidar boss Hardik Patel following the announcement of the Bill said, We are neither against it nor rejecting it, the decision is welcomed, if it is implemented successfully.

On the other hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said reservations are made to correct the wrongdoings and injustice against the Dalits. As per the Indian Constitution, there is no reservation on the basis on economic grounds.

