BJP demands exemplary action against SP leader Azam Khan over sexist remark, ruckus in Lok Sabha: A ruckus is currently underway in the Lok Sabha over Azam Khan objectionable remark about Rama Devi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday requested Speaker Om Birla to take exemplary action so that no woman can be treated badly or abused. She said that if any women would be called name or judged then there was no democracy in the House. She further attacked the Opposition saying that those tried to politicise the issue related to women was outrageous. She said that there should be no hesitation or dilemma when it comes to supporting women.

BJP legislator Rama Devi has also called out Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan over his controversial remarks against her. A huge uproar triggered the Lower House of Parliament on Thursday after the SP lawmaker Azam Khan made a sexist statement against Devi while she was presiding over the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill. Reacting to the incident, Rama Devi told the ANI that she would request the Speaker to dismiss Azam Khan. While asking him to tender an apology, the BJP legislator said that Azam Khan had never respected women and his statement regarding Jaya Prada is an evidence of the fact. She further added that Khan has no rights to stay in Lok Sabha.

On Thursday too, Rama Devi came down heavily upon the SP leader and asked him to expunge his remarks. Devi was conducting the proceeding in Lok Sabha in the absence of Speaker Om Birla. Khan had also tried to defend himself saying that the BJP MP was like her sister. He added that he had had a long political career and he never used s a single unparliamentary word during that time. He said that he would declare his resignation from parliament of he had had ever said anything wrong in the parliament.

Several political bigwigs have come out in the support of both the parties. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress party has always been against the disrespect of women. He added that there had been incidents when Sonia Gandhi Ji was called ‘Italy ki katputli’ etc. in the Parliament.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar has also demanded that Azam Khan should either apologise or be suspended from House. Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi brought up the issue of MJ Akabar and asked the ruling party why was the party not against MJ Akbar in the #MeToo case.

