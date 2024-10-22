Baba Balaknath Drugs Women With Prasad, Then Rapes Her: Rajasthan

A priest in Rajasthan's Sikar district has been accused of drugging and raping a woman, leading to a police case being filed.

A priest in Rajasthan’s Sikar district has been accused of drugging and raping a woman, leading to a police case being filed. The accused, Baba Balaknath, allegedly assaulted the woman in April, with a video of the incident surfacing online this month.

The victim reported that she had been introduced to Baba with assurances that he could help resolve her family’s problems. During the meeting, the priest gave her “prasad” (a sacred offering), claiming it would help with her issues. According to her, the sweet was drugged, and after consuming it, she was raped three times by the priest.

She also revealed that Baba’s driver filmed the assault, and when she tried to resist, Baba and his associates threatened her life and warned that they would release the video online if she spoke out.

The video of the incident, which recently went viral, has added to the gravity of the case, prompting authorities to take action. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused priest is under scrutiny for these serious allegations.

