Baba Ramdev on Pulwama terror attack: Reacting on the Pulwama terror attack, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar should be killed like Osama bin Laden. A day ago, Pakistan funded terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed had attacked the CRPF convoy in Jammu & Kashmir, in which 44 soldiers lost their lives.

Baba Ramdev on Pulwama terror attack: Reacting to the Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF’s convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, anguish yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday said that the Pakistan based terrorists, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed should be brought to India or should meet the fate of Osama bin Laden, who was killed in Pakistan by the US army in a special operation. On Thursday 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives in a coward attack by Pakistan funded Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group. Baba Ramdev said that this attack is on India’s unity, integrity and sovereignty, which will result as the merger of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India.

Baba Ramdev told the media that all the terrorists, whether coming from across the border or already inside the Indian territory must be eliminated especially Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad. Indian army should make them meet the fate of Osama bin Laden. He added that the terror camps operational in Pakistan occupied Kashmir must be destroyed, and the Indian army, if possible, should be merged the back into India.

Today, India lodged a strong protest against Pakistan as its High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, was summoned by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in connection with the Pulwama terror attack. The Narendra Modi government has also called its High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who will leave tonight for Delhi for the consultations on the Pulwama Attack.

Ramdev further added that Pakistan is behaving like an immature, stupid and uneducated country. Its time when PM Modi should take a big step to teach Pakistan a harsh lesson and eliminate the terrorist groups. Its a big loss to the country as more than 40 soldiers lost their lives and many wounded in the deadliest and coward terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More