Baba Ramdev slams Naseeruddin Shah: In an apparent reference to the killing of a Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh during mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the 68-year-actor said the death of cows has more significance than that of a policeman.

Baba Ramdev slams Naseeruddin Shah: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has accused veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah of attempting to tarnish India’s image, over his cow over policeman remark. Naseeruddin’s remark has again triggered a tolerance-intolerance debate in the country, with right-wing outfits, with some asking him to leave the country. In an interview earlier today, Baba Ramdev said actors like Naseeruddin Shah earn fame, crores of money due to love of common people but tarnish the country’s image by taking ill about it.

In an apparent reference to the killing of a Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh during mob violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, the 68-year-actor said the death of cows has more significance than that of a policeman. His remarks come hours after Bollywood personalities Ashutosh Rana, Madhur Bhandarkar came in support of Naseeruddin Shah, saying that he has every right to speak his mind without any fear.

The protests by right-wing outfits against the veteran actor had forced the organizers of Ajmer LitFest to cancel his keynote address at the event.

Speaking on the tragic Bulandshahr incident, Shah had said he feels anxious for his children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks them whether they are Hindu or Muslim, they will have no answer.

