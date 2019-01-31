Baba Ramdev on Wednesday advanced the message of no-smoking at Kumbh Mela on Wednesday. Urging the saadhus to quit smoking, Ramdev claimed that Lord Ram and Krishna did not smoke then why should we? Requesting the saadhus to stop smoking, Ramdev made them take a pledge to quit tobacco and give up their chillums.

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday urged the seers and saints at Kumbh Mela to quit smoking. In his plea, Ramdev claimed that Lord Ram and Krishna never smoked in their life so they must also take a pledge to quit smoking. Claiming that he has been successful in making youngsters stop smoking, Ramdev added that why can’t Mahatmas do the same. He emphasised that the seers left their home, mother and father to pursue a greater cause then why cannot they leave the practice of smoking.

At the Kumbh Mela, Ramdev made the sadhus take a pledge to quit tobacco by handing over their chillum. He revealed that he will put all the chillums on display at a museum he is planning to build. Held at four prominent destinations, i.e Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar and Ujjain, Kumbh Mela is a 55-day long fair that will come to an end on March 4. The Kumbh Mela is likely to witness a footfall of about 130 million visitors this year.

Yog guru Ramdev urged saints and seers at the Kumbh Mela to quit smoking Read @ANI story | https://t.co/uNgII0Nuym pic.twitter.com/DbxiEAwaaP — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 30, 2019

Earlier this week, Yoga guru Ramdev had advocated for a Bharat Ratna for seers and saints of Hindu religion. Claiming that no Hindu saint has been conferred Bharat Ratna, Ramdev said that the contribution of Maharshi Dayanand and Swami Vivekananda have not been any less than that of actors and politicians and they should be conferred with the highest civilian award.

Questioning whether it is a crime to be a Hindu in this country, Ramdev stated that Mother Teresa was conferred Bharat Ratna as she was a Christian. This year, Former Prime Minister Pranab Mukherjee, Singer Bhupen Hazarika and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh were conferred with Bharat Ratna.

