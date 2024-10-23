Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Baba Siddique Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Haryana Resident, 11 Held So Far

Mumbai Police arrest Amit Kumar, bringing total suspects in Baba Siddique murder case to 11 as investigation continues.

Baba Siddique Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Haryana Resident, 11 Held So Far

In a significant development in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police have arrested a new suspect, Amit Hisamsing Kumar, aged 29, from Nathwan Patti in Haryana’s Kaithal. This brings the total number of individuals in custody to 11 as the investigation intensifies. Kumar’s arrest follows the apprehension of Bhagwat Singh Om Singh, a scrap dealer from Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was taken into custody on Sunday. Singh is accused of supplying the weapon used in the October 12 murder of Siddique.

Baba Siddique was fatally shot by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office. Authorities have already arrested two shooters: Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19. However, the main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, along with two others believed to be involved in the conspiracy, remain at large.

MUST READ: Delhi Pollution: SC Pulls Up Centre Over ‘Toothless’ Environment Laws

As the investigation unfolds, police are working diligently to locate the absconding suspects and uncover the broader motives behind the murder. The arrests highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to bring all parties involved to justice.

Background of the Case

The murder of Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Maharashtra. A prominent figure in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Siddique was known for his influential role and connections within the region. His assassination outside his son’s office has raised concerns about political rivalry and the safety of public figures. Authorities are investigating the possible motives behind the attack, including personal vendettas and political rivalry, as they strive to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

Filed under

Amit Hisamsing Kumar Baba Siddique Murder Mumbai Police arrests NCP Leader Murder
Advertisement

Also Read

Kyiv Warns North Korean Troops In Ukraine: ‘Don’t Die In A Foreign Land’

Kyiv Warns North Korean Troops In Ukraine: ‘Don’t Die In A Foreign Land’

Top 5 Best Smartphones Under ₹15,000: Deals You Can’t Miss During Amazon & Flipkart Sales!

Top 5 Best Smartphones Under ₹15,000: Deals You Can’t Miss During Amazon & Flipkart Sales!

Jharkhand Elections: Mahua Maji To Contest Ranchi Seat For Third Time Against CP Singh

Jharkhand Elections: Mahua Maji To Contest Ranchi Seat For Third Time Against CP Singh

How Are US Elections Different from Indian Elections? A Comprehensive Breakdown

How Are US Elections Different from Indian Elections? A Comprehensive Breakdown

India Post To Pay Back Consumer 50 Paise, Plus Rs 15,000

India Post To Pay Back Consumer 50 Paise, Plus Rs 15,000

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox