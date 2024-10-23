Baba Siddique Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Haryana Resident, 11 Held So Far

In a significant development in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police have arrested a new suspect, Amit Hisamsing Kumar, aged 29, from Nathwan Patti in Haryana’s Kaithal. This brings the total number of individuals in custody to 11 as the investigation intensifies. Kumar’s arrest follows the apprehension of Bhagwat Singh Om Singh, a scrap dealer from Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was taken into custody on Sunday. Singh is accused of supplying the weapon used in the October 12 murder of Siddique.

Baba Siddique was fatally shot by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office. Authorities have already arrested two shooters: Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19. However, the main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, along with two others believed to be involved in the conspiracy, remain at large.

As the investigation unfolds, police are working diligently to locate the absconding suspects and uncover the broader motives behind the murder. The arrests highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to bring all parties involved to justice.

Background of the Case

The murder of Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Maharashtra. A prominent figure in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Siddique was known for his influential role and connections within the region. His assassination outside his son’s office has raised concerns about political rivalry and the safety of public figures. Authorities are investigating the possible motives behind the attack, including personal vendettas and political rivalry, as they strive to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

