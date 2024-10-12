Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
we-woman

Baba Siddique Murder: Who Are Two Accused Arrested By Mumbai Police?

Two people were arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with the murder of senior politician and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was fatally shot by unidentified assailants and was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called the incident extremely unfortunate and confirmed the arrest of two individuals. He noted that the suspects were from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while a third person  involved remains at large. Shinde also stated that he had instructed the Mumbai Police to take strict action against those disrupting law and order, expressing confidence that the third suspect would soon be apprehended and held accountable.

Two suspects arrested

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9:30 PM, and along with arresting two suspects, they recovered a pistol at the scene.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also oversees the home department, visited Lilavati Hospital shortly after the incident.

Earlier this year, in February, Siddique left the Congress party to join Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP. Ajit Pawar expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling the firing on his colleague and former Minister of State, Baba Siddique, unfortunate, condemnable, and painful.

Lost a valued colleague in Baba Siddique

He shared that he was shocked to learn of Siddique’s death, stating that he had lost a valued colleague and friend. He strongly condemned the attack, offering his heartfelt condolences and tributes to Siddique. Pawar also mentioned that the incident would be thoroughly investigated, and the attackers, including the mastermind, would face strict action.

In the meantime, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed his condolences to Siddique’s family. He described the law and order situation in Maharashtra as a cause for concern, deeming the attack on the former state minister as regrettable. He emphasized the need not only for a thorough investigation but also for those in power to take responsibility and step down.

Read More: Baba Siddique Death: What EXACTLY Happened When He Was Shot Dead

