Baba Siddique Murder: Who Is Anmol Bishnoi, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Linked To Shooters?

The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Baba Siddique's shooters communicated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, raising concerns about organized crime networks behind the assassination.

The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed on Wednesday that the shooters involved in the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique had been in contact with Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, before the crime. This startling information raises significant concerns about organized crime networks operating across borders.

Authorities reported that the three suspected shooters communicated with Anmol Bishnoi through Snapchat while he was in Canada and the United States. This raises alarm bells about the extent of organized crime’s reach and its potential for executing violent acts from afar.

In a significant development, investigators have seized four mobile phones from the suspects as part of the ongoing inquiry. Till now, ten individuals have been arrested, including two shooters and a weapon supplier, though key suspect Shivkumar Gautam and several others remain at large.

The Crime Branch emphasized that the shooters used Snapchat to coordinate their actions, often deleting messages immediately after receiving instructions. A thorough examination of their social media accounts revealed direct communication between the shooters and an accomplice named Praveen Lonkar with Anmol Bishnoi.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol Bishnoi is currently running the gang in his brother Lawrence‘s absence due to imprisonment. Involved in a range of organized crimes, Anmol is notorious for his extortion activities, often targeting celebrities with threats. He is believed to have masterminded a conspiracy against Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The Bishnoi brothers have a history of targeting Salman, motivated by revenge stemming from the blackbuck hunting case in 1998, which holds significant cultural importance for the Bishnoi community, known for their reverence for blackbucks. Reports suggest that Anmol is now operating his criminal activities from abroad, skillfully evading law enforcement. Various agencies are actively working to track him down, as he managed to flee India while eluding authorities

Baba Siddique’s Murder

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was gunned down on October 12, 2024, as he exited his office in Bandra (West), Mumbai. The attack occurred between 9:15 PM and 9:30 PM, where Siddique was shot multiple times. Despite receiving urgent medical attention at Lilavati Hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. This tragic event has raised serious questions about the safety of public figures, especially given Siddique’s Y-category security detail.

In the aftermath of the murder, the Nirmal Nagar Police Station registered a case under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, citing serious charges, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Financial Backing From Lawrence Bishnoi

Reports indicate that Lawrence Bishnoi financed the assassination, initially providing Rs 50,000 and promising an additional Rs 2 lakh upon successful completion of the crime. The shooters reportedly planned the operation meticulously, securing a rented room in Kurla as their base and using photographs of Siddique for identification.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Gautam, one of the shooters, fired six bullets, hitting Siddique three times. After the shooting, the assailants attempted to escape by blending into a Durga Puja procession and used pepper spray to incapacitate Siddique’s police guard. Fortunately, police apprehended two suspects, identified as Kashyap and Singh, in a nearby park shortly after the incident.

