Baba Siddique’s Son On Bishnoi Gang’s Hit List, Say Arrested Shooters

Police sources reveal that after Baba Siddique’s murder, his son Zeeshan Siddique is also targeted by the Bishnoi gang. The shooters had orders to kill both father and son, police confirm.

In a chilling development following the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique, police sources have revealed that his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, is also on the hit list of the Bishnoi gang. The shooters, now in police custody, claimed they had orders to kill both father and son, aiming to strike them together. However, if that wasn’t possible, they were instructed to target either of them individually.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night outside his son’s office in Bandra, Mumbai. The shooters, three in total, attacked the politician after throwing chili powder at his security personnel. Two of the shooters, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended by the police. However, a third suspect, Shivkumar Gautam, managed to escape. Police teams are currently hunting for Gautam, with sightings reported in Panvel.

Zeeshan Siddique’s Political Background

Zeeshan Siddique, a Congress MLA from Bandra East, was expelled from the party a few months ago due to his involvement in cross-voting during the legislative council elections. The shooters had detailed information about both Baba Siddique and Zeeshan’s movements, having conducted a recce of the locations the two frequented, including their home and office.

Ongoing Investigation

The murder is being investigated by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police, who are also probing potential connections to the Bishnoi gang. Another man, Pravin Lonkar, was arrested for allegedly making a Facebook post claiming responsibility for the assassination. Lonkar is the brother of Bishnoi gang member Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, adding to the complexity of the case.

MUST READ: Baba Siddique’s Assassins Threw Chilli Powder At Police: Report