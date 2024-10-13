Baba Siddique’s Village Residents In Bihar Mourn His Demise

The villagers of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique’s village in Sheikhpurdil, Bihar, mourned his demise and expressed concerns over the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

After being associated with Congress for the last 35 years, Siddique joined NCP eight months ago.

The villagers said that despite living in Mumbai, Siddique used to frequently visit Gopalganj and had 40 institutions running in the name of his father, Abdur Rahim Trust.

Siddique indulged in providing social work and helped the people in his village, they said.

As per the villagers, Siddiqui also visited Gopalganj during Covid-19 and distributed a large amount of relief material to the people including sanitizers, masks and PPE kits.

Siddique’s nephew said that the family could not believe the news of the death.

“When we heard about the incident, we could not believe it. How could such a big political leader, who has been so helpful to other people and a big-hearted person be shot dead? If he could be shot dead, then what would be the situation of the common people? This raises several questions for the Maharashtra government. I demand strict action on the culprits,” he told ANI.

Ahmed, a relative of Siddque demanded an unbiased probe into the case.

“I want an unbiased probe into this. Shockingly, he was murdered even though he was a member of the ruling party, No body can feel safe after this incident, The culprits must be given the strictest punishment possible.”

A resident from his native place said that they had received news about the incident at 9 p.m. and were shocked.

Speaking to ANI, the resident said “We had received news around 9 p.m. on the murder and are very shocked and sad. He was a very big politician and his murder is a big failure of the Maharashtra government. The authorities knew that he had received a threat. We demand a proper investigation on this case.”

Siddique, was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

As per police, the two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh who were in Mumbai and were keeping a close eye on Siddique.

