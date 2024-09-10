Babita Phogat Blames Bhupinder Hooda For Family Rift Amid Vinesh’s Congress Move

Amid wrestler Vinesh Phogat joining congress party, ahead of haryana elections, Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat has accused senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda of driving a wedge in her family.

Amid wrestler Vinesh Phogat joining congress party, ahead of haryana elections, Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat has accused senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda of driving a wedge in her family.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Babita Phogat, who is affiliated with the BJP, criticized Vinesh for what she described as a hasty decision to align with Congress.

She claimed that Hooda’s actions were intended to create discord within the Phogat family. “Bhupinder Hooda has succeeded in causing a rift within the Phogat family. People will respond to this. Congress has always aimed to divide and rule, and they’ve consistently worked to break families apart,” Babita Phogat asserted.

Also Read: Haryana Elections: CM Nayab Singh Saini Files Nomination For Ladwa

Further, Babita also suggested, that Vinesh should have heeded the advice of their father and Vinesh’s mentor Mahavir Phogat.

Additionally, Babita remarked that Vinesh, who narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal in Paris, should have concentrated on her wrestling career, as she believed, that Vinesh could have won an Olympic Gold in the 2028 games if she had maintained her focus.

Must Read: 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates