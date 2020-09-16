Verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case will be pronounced by a special CBI court on September 30. All the 32 accused, including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh have been ordered to remain present during the judgement.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16: The special CBI court, which was hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, will pronounce its judgment in the matter on September 30. The court has ordered all the 32 people who are accused in the case to be present during the judgement.

Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has directed all the 32 accused, including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiar, to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. The judgement will be pronounced by the end of the month of September.

The court had last month rejected pleas of two prosecution witnesses — Hazi Mahmood Ahmad and Sayyed Akhlakh — seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri Masjid demolition case, holding that they were not victims in the matter. Notably, the CBI has already filed its 400 page written arguments in connection with the case.

Also read: After Jaya’s speech in Parl backing B’wood on drug charges, Bachchans‘ security stepped up

Also read: 1993, 1996 agreements entail China, India to keep forces along LAC to minimum level: Rajnath Singh

The Supreme Court had earlier extended till August 31 the tenure of special CBI Judge SK Yadav and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgment in the case by that time. The apex court had later granted another month to special CBI judge SK Yadav to pronounce judgement in the case.

Also read: Amid Ladakh stand-off, Home ministry tells Parl that there’s been no infiltration across LaC in last 6 months