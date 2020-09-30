Babri demolition verdict out: All accused including Advani acquitted

A special CBI court pronounced its judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case today. All the 32 accused in the case have been acquitted as the court said that no strong enough pieces of evidence were found against the accused in the case. The verdict further stated that the demolition was not preplanned. The judgement by the court came at around 12.30 p.m.
Taking this into account security was tightened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing in connection with the incident which took place in 1992. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court will pronounce its judgement on the rest 32 accused, who have been asked to be physically present in the court. However, owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who were unwell among the accused were exempted from personally appearing in the court.
A meeting over the security details for today had been held a day earlier in which it was decided that the accused and their advocates would enter the court premises through gate number 3. However, due to security reasons or for any other reasons, if there is a need to enter the premises through vehicles then gate number 6 can be used.
The police department has been deputed to look after the arrangements of security in the court premises today. Some of the high-profile personalities in the case include senior BJP leaders such as Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, Kalyan Singh, among others.
Apart from them, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai, and others are also accused. There were two cases registered in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple-Babri Masjid dispute. The first was a title suit, whose judgement was pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, paving way for the construction of the Ram temple at the spot.
Earlier, the Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav directed all the 32 accused, including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiar, to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment.
The court had last month rejected pleas of two prosecution witnesses — Hazi Mahmood Ahmad and Sayyed Akhlakh — seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri Masjid demolition case, holding that they were not victims in the matter.
Notably, the CBI has already filed its 400-page written arguments in connection with the case. The Supreme Court had earlier extended till August 31 the tenure of special CBI Judge SK Yadav and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgment in the case by that time. The apex court had later granted another month to special CBI judge SK Yadav to pronounce the judgment in the case.
Black day in Indian judiciary's history: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called today's day as a sad and black day in the history of the judiciary. Unhappy with the court's verdict, he said that SC already said in civil property dispute of the site as 'an egregious violation of rule of law' & 'calculated act of destroying a public place of worship'.
Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary because the SC already said in civil property dispute of the site as 'an egregious violation of rule of law' & 'calculated act of destroying a public place of worship': A Owaisi, AIMIM, on the #BabriMasjidDemolitionVerdict https://t.co/vtj53XHQEV— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020
Shiv Sena welcomes judgment, congratulates acquitted: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Babri Verdict that he and his party welcome court's verdict. He added the verdict was expected and the episode must be forgotten now.
I and my party Shiv Sena, welcome the judgment and congratulate Advani ji, Murli Manohar ji, Uma Bharti ji & the people who have been acquitted in the case: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, on the #BabriMasjidDemolitionVerdict https://t.co/WOQAtoYkXQ— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020
A happy day for all of us: Lal Krishna Advani
All the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition case have been acquitted. Senior leader LK Advani was one of the key accused in the case. Welcoming today's verdict, LK Advani said that it was a happy day for all of them.
I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Lal Krishna Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7E95Q1vCNp— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020
Murli Manohar Joshi welcomes court verdict
Veteran BJP-leader MM Joshi welcomed the court's verdict. On the demolition incident, he said that they were trying to aware people. He said that this case should now end and the country should come together for the Ram Mandir.
It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction: Murli Manohar Joshi, BJP https://t.co/dwpyHkDM6X pic.twitter.com/2Uf5WrINZp— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020
Congress framed saints, BJP , VHP in false cases to defame them for vote bank politics: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Welcoming the special court's verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that today's verdict proves that the then Congress govt had framed saints, BJP leaders, VHP officials in false cases with intention to defame them, for vote bank politics.
CM (file pic) welcomes the verdict. It proves that the then Congress govt had framed saints, BJP leaders, VHP officials in false cases with intention to defame them, for vote bank politics. Those responsible for this conspiracy should apologise to nation: UP CMO. #BabriMasjid pic.twitter.com/2DwkgCiEbp— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020
Rajnath Singh welcomes court's verdict on Babri case
Defence Minister welcomed the verdict on the 28-year-old Babri Masjid Demolition case. He said in his tweet that he welcomes the judgement of MM Joshi, LK Advani, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and other 32 accused of not being involved in the demolition of Babri mosque.
लखनऊ की विशेष अदालत द्वारा बाबरी मस्जिद विध्वंस केस में श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, श्री कल्याण सिंह, डा. मुरली मनोहर जोशी, उमाजी समेत ३२ लोगों के किसी भी षड्यंत्र में शामिल न होने के निर्णय का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। इस निर्णय से यह साबित हुआ है कि देर से ही सही मगर न्याय की जीत हुई है।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020
Truth triumphs: Ram Madhav after Special courts verdict
BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted after the verdict over Babri Masjid Demolition case was announced saying that the truth has won. He welcomed the judgement produced by the special CBI court.
Truth triumphs. CBI court’s acquittal in Babri conspiracy case was long overdue. A malicious case against some of the most respected leaders of our nation has fallen aside finally after 3 decades. Everyone should welcome d judgement— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) September 30, 2020
No conclusive proof against accused: Court
The special court in its judgement delivered on Wednesday said that the accused leaders were trying to stop the mob and they did not plan the demolition, the incident happened suddenly. It further stated that no concrete evidence has been found against the accused leaders.
Babri Masjid demolition case: Court says no conclusive proof against accused— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2020
Babri demolition verdict out: All accused including Advani acquitted
All the accused in the case have been acquitted. Special CBI Judge SK Yadav began reading out the 2000 pages long verdict on Wednesday, he said that the Babri Masjid Demolition was not pre-planned and not strong enough pieces of evidence have been found against the accused.
Special CBI Court observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. https://t.co/dwpyHkDM6X— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020
LK Advani, MM Joshi and others absent in the hearing join via VC
Six accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition Case, LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Satish Pradhan, and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das have joined the hearing through video conferencing as they remained physically absent during the hearing.
Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attend proceedings via video conferencing, as court is set to announce verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case. https://t.co/UKKsVTdD6y— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020
Accused allowed to enter after verification, supporters stopped at barricades
The cops allowed the accused to enter the court premises only after identity verification while the supporters were stopped at the barricades itself. Media was asked to stay behind the barricades as well.
Out of 32, 26 accused present in court
Except for LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh and Satish Pradhan, all 26 accused in the 28-year-old Babri Masjid Demolition case have entered the court for the hearing.
Key accused LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti to skip hearing
Veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishan Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among key accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition Case of 1992. They will skip today's hearing citing their health and old age as reasons for the same. Their lawyers will seek exemption on from appearance on their behalf.
Uma Bharti is currently admitted in a hospital in Uttarakhand after contracting Covid-19 and hence won't be present in today's hearing.
CBI Judge S K Yadav reaches special CBI court
CBI Judge S K Yadav has arrived in the Special court. The verdict on the 1992 Babri Masjid Demolition case is likely to be announced soon now. The court had earlier issued an order stating that all the accused in the case must be present during the hearing today.
Sakshi Maharaj, Sadhvi Ritambra and some others accused reach court
Ahead of today's hearing into the matter, Sadhvi Ritambra, Sakshi Maharaj, Champat Rai, Vinay Katiyar, Dharamdas, Vedanti, Lallu Singh and Pawan Pandey, accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case of 1992 have reached the Special CBI court in Lucknow.
UP on high alert, security tighetened at court premises
Ahead of hearing in the Babri Masjid Demolition case, security arrangements have been strengthened around the special court.Also, reports suggest that over 2,000 police personnel, some of them in civil clothes, have been deployed to ensure security in the state.
The court had asked all the 32 surviving accused to be present during the hearing today. However, Uma Bharti, LK Advani and MM Joshi will skip today's hearing due to health reasons and old age.
Special CBI court in Lucknow to pronounce their verdict today, in Babri Masjid demolition case. The court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. Security tighetened at the court premises, ahead of the hearing. pic.twitter.com/mcvf7UKJIG— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020