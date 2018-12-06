Babri Masjid demolition 26th anniversary: Security tightened in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh at the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi disputed site on the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, on Thursday, on December 6. A tight vigil was observed at the site to obstruct any kind of protest over the sensitive Ram temple issue.

Babri Masjid demolition 26th anniversary: In the wake of the 26th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Thursday, December 6, reportedly 2,500 security personnel were deployed at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh as a preventive measure. Media reports said state authorities have been keeping tight vigil to thwart any kind of protest over the sensitive Ram Mandir issue. In the meanwhile, on Wednesday UP police nabbed 4 Hindu Samaj Party activists from the nearby police station on suspicion of troubles from the latter at the disputed site.

Media reports said in so far eight people have been arrested this week, including Paramhans Das, the Mahant of Tapaswi Chawni temple, who threatened himself to set alight for the construction of the temple. The anniversary comes at a time when Hindutva outfits and BJP ally Shiv Sena have been raising the demand for the construction of Ram Temple from the Centre. Recently, two grand rallies were held by RSS and Shiv Sena at the temple town to raise the pitch over the development of Ram temple.

Meanwhile, Hindutva outfit the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, the youth faction are gearing up to mark the big day as day of bravery and victory by asking the people of the state to light earthen lamps, while Muslim organisations claimed they will observe the day as Yaum E Syah’ (black day), reported Zeenews.

more to follow

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More