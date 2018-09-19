Recently, Babul Supriyo triggered a controversy after he threatened a man to break his leg. The following remark was made during a public event where Supriyo was invited as a quest. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, when Babul Supriyo was attending Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in West Bengal's Asansol.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo who once created some music is currently busy creating controversy everywhere. Recently, Babul Supriyo triggered a controversy after he threatened a man to break his leg. The following remark was made during a public event where Supriyo was invited as a quest. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, when Babul Supriyo was attending Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in West Bengal’s Asansol. The incident was highlighted after a man recorded a video from the event, where Babul Supriyo is seen threatening a man from the crowd, and shared it on social media.

As per reports, while Babul Supriyo was addressing the event, a man from the crowd was continuously moving. After being distracted, Supriyo asked the man to stop moving and be seated. However, not being aware of Supriyo’s anger, the man kept moving continuously. Angered over his movement, Babul Supriyo burst out at the man and said that he can break his legs and hand him a crutch if he has any problem.

What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to a man during a program for differently abled people at Nazrul Manch in Asansol #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/cFxpF7K6Pn — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

Later, Babul Supriyo even ordered hi security guards to break the man’s leg if he dares to moves. In order to stop the man from getting embarssed, Supriyo later asked everyone to gove a huge round of applause to the man.

This is not the first time that Babul Supriyo has stirred a controversy. Earlier he had threatened people to skin them alive during his visit to Asansol, the area that was worst affected by Ram Navami celebrations.

