September 5 is celebrated as Teachers Day in India every year, to mark the former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan‘s birthday. It is a day to express our love towards our teachers who taught us in life, from school to college. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo on Wednesday raised eyebrows with his ‘deep knowledge’ on former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The Narendra Modi’s colleague in the government called Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan a Nobel Laureate. This triggered a storm on Twitter as users couldn’t stop laughing the minister’s mistake.

On the birth anniversary of Former President of India and Nobel Laureate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, my humble tribute to him and his endless contribution to the society as a philosopher, an educationist and a teacher, the minister said in a tweet. However, he later rectified the tweet and removed Nobel Laureate prefixed to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

He was nominated sixteen times for the Nobel prize in literature, and eleven times for the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1954, he received Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. However, Babul Supriyo was not the lone BJP man who raised eyebrows on this day, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Kunwar Vijaya Singh also stoked controversy with his remarks on Teachers Day.

Apparently mocking transgenders, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s colleague in the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet said that agar Guru ke samman mein apne taaliyan nahi bajayi to agle janam mein ghar ghar ja kar taaliyan bajani padengi. The BJP leader made this controversial remark while addressing an event at the Shahpura Auditorium in Bhopal.

