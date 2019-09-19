West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called the gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by a section of students in the Jadavpur University as a serious matter. Dhankhar has said that it is an adverse reflection on the law and order of the state.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked state chief secretary Malay Kumar to take prompt action in the gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by a section of students in the Jadavpur University. Governor Dhankhar called the incident as an adverse reflection on the law and order of the state.

Governor has spoken to the VC of Jadavpur University and indicated to him that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps in the matter, that can lead to unwholesome results. This is a very serious reflection on the law and order of the state, the news agency quoted Press Secretary to West Bengal Governor as saying.

On Thursday, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who is also an MP from Asansol, faced protests and was heckled by the students when he was trying to leave Jadavpur University campus after attending a seminar organized by ABVP – student wing.

Press Secy to West Bengal Governor: Governor spoke to the VC of Jadavpur University & indicated to him that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps in the matter, that can lead to unwholesome results.This is a very serious reflection on the law & order of the state https://t.co/yIH9DRGPAj — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

The BJP MP was also welcomed by the slogans like“Go Back” from the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) students. Despite vice-chancellor Suranjan Das’s intervention, students were stubborn as they persistently demanded Supriyo to leave the campus. During the incident, Supriyo was also pushed and shoved aside by students who were holding red flags as a mark of protest.

The heated conversation between Supriyo and protesting students turned worse when he was pushed to the floor but the BJP leader didn’t leave the campus. Vice-Chancellor tried to reason with agitating students, who refused to budge from the spot. He has been now taken to a hospital. Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has condemned the manhandling of Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App