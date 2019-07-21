BJP leader and the Union Minister Babul Supriyo hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that the Trinamool Congress will be swept away after the state election of 2021. Today Mamata Banerjee launched a mega rally where she attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over black money and demonetisation.

In a tweet BJP leader Supriyo said, Trinamool Congress became half in 2019 Lok Sabha election and will be wiped out after the state election of 2021.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a rally today in Kolkata as she triggered a sharp attack on BJP over black money and demonetisation. The mage rally came after two months of Lok Sabha polls where BJP showed impressive performance as they won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Last month, BJP leader Babul Suprito asserted that the TMC government will not last till 2021. He said the Bengali community across the World is down with shame because of the present political scenario in the state.

TMC and other opposition parties have been claiming that BJP is trying to topple the state governments of the opposition parties by using their money.

On July 13, BJP leader Mukul Roy claimed that 107 MLAs from TMC, Congress, and CPM are ready to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress won in 22 of 42 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 18 seats, 16 more compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

