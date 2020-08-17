Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance "undermining the sanctity" of the institution, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday, a development that could plunge his already strained ties with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to newer depths.

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Surveillance is being done on all BJP leaders and the accusations by the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar against state government that Raj Bhavan is placed under surveillance is certainly backed by logic, said BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Monday.

Ghosh alleged that the political rights of BJP leaders are also being curtailed in West Bengal. “Deeming governor as the representative of the central government, the state government has been opposing him for no reason. This is the kind of politics that is being played in Bengal. There is some logic behind the comments made by the governor on the issue of surveillance. I don’t want to speak on his comments,” BJP state chief told ANI.

“Surveillance is being done on all our leaders. The political rights of our leaders are being curtailed. They are prevented from attending political events,” he said while supporting Governor’s allegations against the government led by Mamata Banerjee.On Sunday, Governor Dhankhar had alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance.

“The Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should never have happened. How can the Raj Bhavan, the office of the Constitutional head be under surveillance?” Dhankhar had said.The Governor said that he is certain that his residence is also under surveillance. Citing evidence on which his accusation stand, Governor said on August 14, 5:20 pm a document was leaked from the Raj Bhavan “electronically” and had come back to him from the “highest in the government.”He further said that he has initiated a serious, critical probe in this matter and asserted that “I will never suffer any surveillance of any nature whatsoever and those who have done it must pay the price according to the rule of law.”