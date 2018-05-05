Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh talked about Rs 2 lakh crore loan on Punjab. He claimed that when Akali Dal left the helm of the state, there was a fiscal deficit of Rs 42,000 crore alone and revenue deficit of Rs 12,000 crore. However, he said that the state has paid off the revenue deficit and is working towards the fiscal one now.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday discussed what his government has achieved so far in its war against drugs. He also addressed the rising unemployment among youngsters of the state and what measures Congress government is taking. Singh also explained how he plans to curb the mounting loan on the state and the Centre’s stance on implementing Goods and Services Tax on langars.

While speaking on India News Manch, Captain Amarinder Singh said that there is a war going on drugs and his government is trying everything to curb the unchecked influx of drugs into the state. He said the drugs are coming in from Afghanistan and mainly Pakistan, and the main routes are Kashmir and Rajasthan, despite them being heavily guarded with Indian forces.

“We have arrested 52,000 people involved in drug trade. Due to the arrests, there is an acute shortage of heroin in Punjab. The drug which used to sell for Rs 1,000 is now being sold at Rs 5,000 due to the shortage we have created,” Singh said.

The Punjab CM also asserted that his government has set up numerous rehabilitation centres and people, who were reluctant before due to security measures, are increasingly signing themselves to get rid of the drug addiction.

When asked about what measures are being taken for developing the state, Captain Amarinder cited that once former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi stated that each rupee that the Centre sent to Kashmir, only 4 paise reached the state. “However, we are not doing so. We are making sure that all of the money sent is reaching the right department and sector,” he added.

On the rising unemployment, he said that Congress is focused on improving the education system so that youth produced in the state is more qualified and capable. “We are aiming to bring more industries and implement right policies to the state to provide more jobs,” Singh asserted.

He attacked Shiromani Akali Dal accusing them of taking bribes to condone the drug trade and asking for commissions from the investors. He said it was Parkash Singh Badal family’s ways that drove the investors away from the state and it is proving to be incredibly hard to lure in new investors.

Concluding his argument, he talked about Rs 2 lakh crore loan on Punjab. He claimed that when Akali Dal left the helm of the state, there was a fiscal deficit of Rs 42,000 crore alone and revenue deficit of Rs 12,000 crore. However, he said that the state has paid off the revenue deficit and is working towards the fiscal one now. On the GST being rolled on langars, he stressed that the state government will be getting the assistance from the state government for 5 years.

