Badlapur Case: Maharashtra Government Suspends Police Officials Over Alleged Mishandling Of School Sexual Abuse Case

The Maharashtra government took decisive action on Tuesday with regards to the Badlapur case of sexual assault by suspending three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for their alleged negligence in investigating the sexual abuse of two young girls at a school in Badlapur. The suspension follows widespread public outcry and protests in the town, which escalated to the point of blocking railway traffic.

Response from authorities

The incident, which has sparked outrage across the state, prompted Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to announce the suspensions on social media platform X. “The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for dereliction of duty have been issued,” Fadnavis stated.

In response to the growing demand for justice, the Eknath Shinde-led government has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the allegations. Additionally, the Thane Police Commissioner has been instructed to prepare a proposal to fast-track the trial of the case, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring swift justice.

However, the opposition has criticized the police’s handling of the case, with allegations that the victims’ parents were made to wait for 11 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were officially registered. This delay has further fueled public anger and calls for accountability.

Maharashtra Assembly leader Vijay Wadettiwar was particularly vocal in demanding action against those responsible for the delay. “Atrocities are committed on a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, a four-year-old girl, and at the police station, they (parents) are made to wait for 11 hours when they seek to file a complaint… Is there any sensitivity left? I spoke to the police commissioner and told him that the woman police officer responsible for this delay must be suspended immediately,” Wadettiwar said, echoing the sentiments of many concerned citizens.

What happened?

The main accused in the case, a member of the school’s cleaning staff, has since been arrested. According to reports, the incident occurred in the school’s toilet, where the abuse took place. Disturbingly, it has been revealed that there were no female cleaning staff employed at the school, raising serious questions about the safety and security measures in place.

The horrifying crime came to light when one of the young victims complained of pain in her private parts, prompting her parents to seek medical attention. A doctor’s examination confirmed the abuse, leading the parents of both children to report the incident to the authorities.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed the widespread outrage felt across Maharashtra, calling for urgent action and justice. “Two young girls were sexually assaulted in Badlapur, Maharashtra on the school premises; the entire state is outraged and seeks justice. I once again urge the Rashtrapati Bhavan to approve the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, no other child or woman faces this travesty. Shame on the state government for continuing to ignore the safety of women,” Chaturvedi said, reflecting the anger and frustration of many citizens.