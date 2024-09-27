Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Badlapur Encounter: Advocate Files Petition In Supreme Court, Demands SIT Formation

In the wake of the encounter done on school Janitor in Badlapur, an advocate has filed a petition in Supreme Court requesting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Badlapur encounter case.

Badlapur Encounter: Advocate Files Petition In Supreme Court, Demands SIT Formation

In the wake of the encounter done on school Janitor in Badlapur, an advocate has filed a petition in Supreme Court requesting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Badlapur encounter case.

Further, the plea also seeks to mandate that all law enforcement agencies across the country utilize body cameras while on duty to ensure complete transparency and accountability.

Moreover, Upadhyay has also urged, that the probe should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing concerns about the political dynamics in Maharashtra.

He also noted, that the  political parties currently in power at the state level are also part of the central government, hence it raises doubts about the impartiality of the CBI, which previously described the Supreme Court as a “caged parrot.”

Also Read: Bombay HC Expresses Concerns Over Badlapur Accused Death, Calls for Impartial Investigation

SIT Should Operate Without Any State Influence

Moreover, the petitioner also proposed, that the SIT should include officials of unimpeachable integrity from both the CBI and other agencies, which operate independently of state influence.

Additionally, SIT should be led by a retired Supreme Court judge, with oversight from the court to ensure fairness in the investigation and to impose strict penalties on police personnel involved in the incident.

Must Read: Badlapur Residents Celebrate Accused’s Encounter By Distributing Sweets

(With Inputs From ANI)

