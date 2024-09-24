The parents of the accused challenged the police's account, questioning how he could have fired at them while his hands were tied and his face covered.

The mother of Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead by police in connection with the Badlapur sexual assault case, has rejected the Maharashtra Police’s account of the incident, alleging it was part of a “big conspiracy.”

In an interview with media channel , Alka Shinde claimed, “My child was murdered as part of a planned scheme. The police are responsible for his death, and the school management should also be investigated. We refuse to accept Akshay’s body until a thorough inquiry is conducted and justice is served.”

Shinde was killed near the Mumbra Bypass around 6:15 PM on September 23 while being transported in a police vehicle as part of the investigation into allegations made by his former wife. He reportedly attempted to seize a policeman’s firearm and, after shooting an officer, was shot by another officer, later being declared dead at Kalwa Civil Hospital.

Alka and other family members have expressed doubt about the police narrative, asserting that he would not have attempted to grab a weapon. They emphasized he was not suffering from depression. “The police have killed our child. The school management must also be held accountable. They got him to write something, but we have no idea what it was,” they alleged.

“My son was terrified of firecrackers and traffic. How could he shoot at policemen?” she questioned.

Akshay Shinde Shinde was arrested on August 17 for sexually abusing two girls, aged four and five, in a school toilet five days earlier. The incident sparked massive outrage amid protests held in the area. Shinde worked as a cleaner at the school.

The local police were initially probing the case, but the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a public outcry over serious lapses in the police investigation. The SIT filed the chargesheet on Monday, September 16, against accused Akshay Shinde and members of the school management.

Maharashtra Government Vs Opposition Over Shooting Of Badlapur Rape Accused

Earlier, the Opposition demanded that Akshay Shinde be hanged. Now, they are defending him and questioning the integrity of the Maharashtra police,” stated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“The Opposition raises concerns about every issue,” remarked Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who oversees the home portfolio. “They wanted him to be hanged, yet now they make such claims after the police attempted to save lives,” he added, supporting the sequence of events outlined by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Opposition swiftly criticized the ruling coalition following the death of Shinde, who is accused of raping two nursery school students in a Badlapur washroom, an incident that sparked widespread outrage in the state.

Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar questioned whether there was an attempt to “destroy evidence.” He asked, “Were Akshay Shinde’s hands not restrained by the police during transit? How could he reach for the gun, and how did the police allow such carelessness?” He also pointed out that while there has been no action against the “BJP-linked” school management, an arrested suspect was shot under suspicious circumstances. “We have lost trust in the Badlapur police,” he declared, calling for a judicial investigation.

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar, who heads a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, criticized the state home ministry. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “The laxity shown by the Home Department in transferring the main accused in this case raises questions. It appears that the government has grown weak.”

