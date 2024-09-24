In the wake of Akshay Shinde encounter at Thane's Badlapur, the residents came together to celebrate the encounter of accused perpetrator of a heinous crime, which involved the sexual abuse of two nursery school children last month.

At the Badlapur railway station, a site of significant protest last month where passengers had halted a train for eight hours in response to the incident, sweets were distributed among the crowd. Thus, symbolizing the community’s appreciation for the authorities’ swift action.

The celebration extended beyond the railway station, with locals gathering at various intersections throughout the city, bursting crackers and dancing in a show of solidarity and support for the Thane police and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Further, Shiv Sena workers also welcomed the encounter, by holding placards, expressing their gratitude to the Chief Minister and the police for their efforts in bringing the accused to justice. Priyanka Damle, a social worker, also joined in the celebrations, by distributing sweets among the women of the city.

While the majority of the community rejoiced at the news, the opposition party and the family of the accused, Akshay Shinde, raised concerns, alleging that the encounter was staged and hence, called for a thorough investigation into the matter.