Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took to the streets on Saturday to protest the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra. Although the bandh planned for today has been called off, prominent leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, led demonstrations against the incident.

Protests Across Maharashtra

Amid heavy rain, leaders and workers of the MVA, which includes the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress, protested in various locations across Maharashtra. The protesters wore black bands on their foreheads and arms as a mark of dissent against the state government’s handling of the Badlapur incident.

Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joined the protest outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Thackeray criticized the Eknath Shinde-led state government, alleging that the accused in the case is being protected by the ruling party.

“We had planned a bandh to ensure the safety of our sisters and daughters, but it was opposed. Why is the government afraid of a bandh in Maharashtra?” Thackeray questioned, accusing the government of inaction and insensitivity towards crimes against women.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the rising number of crimes against women, stating, “There have been 12 such incidents in just 10 days.” She emphasized that Maharashtra is experiencing a surge in cases under the POCSO Act and called for the implementation of the Shakti law.

MVA’s Stand on the Bandh

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended the call for a bandh, saying it was constitutional and a legitimate way for people to express their opposition to atrocities. However, he also noted that the bandh had been called off, and instead, leaders from the three ruling parties would continue to protest against the incident in Badlapur.

Congress leader Nana Patole and NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil also participated in the protests, joining party workers in condemning the government’s response. Raut criticized the court’s decision to term the bandh unconstitutional while not addressing the legality of the state government.

BJP’s Counter-Protest

In response to the opposition’s protests, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized its own demonstrations in various parts of Maharashtra. BJP workers demanded a speedy trial and the strictest punishment for the accused in the Badlapur case. State housing minister and BJP leader Atul Save emphasized, “We would not tolerate atrocities against women,” and called for the case to be tried in a fast-track court.

Court’s Decision and Withdrawal of Bandh

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar announced that the Bombay High Court prohibited political parties or individuals from holding a Maharashtra bandh today or on any future date. Respecting the court’s decision, the opposition withdrew the bandh. Wadettiwar expressed concerns over the rising crimes against women and criticized the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

Details of the Badlapur Incident

The Badlapur sexual abuse case came to light when one of the victims, a 4-year-old girl, showed reluctance to go to the washroom and had difficulty walking. Initially, her family suspected a urinary tract infection, but further medical tests revealed signs of sexual assault. Another victim’s parents reported that their daughter mentioned a ‘dada’ misbehaving with her.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 13 inside the school’s toilet. The parents of the victims lodged a complaint on August 16, leading to the arrest of Akshay Shinde, a 23-year-old member of the school’s cleaning staff, who is accused of sexually abusing the children.

+