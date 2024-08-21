On Tuesday, thousands of protesters disrupted train services at Badlapur railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra, in response to the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a school cleaner. The assault reportedly took place in the restroom of a well-known co-ed school in Badlapur, where the 23-year-old male sweeper, Akshay Shinde, allegedly attacked the girls on August 12–13. Employed on a contract basis, the cleaner is said to have assaulted the children when no female staff members were present.

The incident came to light after one of the girls complained of pain and informed her parents about the assault. Upon further inquiry, the parents discovered that another girl had also been assaulted. A police complaint was filed on August 16, leading to the immediate arrest of the accused. According to the FIR, the assaults occurred between 9 am and 12 pm on August 13.

Initially, the girls’ parents staged a silent protest outside the school, but the situation escalated as a large crowd joined in. Due to an insufficient police presence, the protests intensified, resulting in the suspension of the school principal and three staff members. The protesters are demanding the death penalty for the accused.

The demonstrations severely affected local train operations, with 12 express trains diverted and 30 local trains partially canceled.

