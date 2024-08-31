Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SIT Granted Permission For Accused Identification Parade

A Thane Court has accepted the Special Investigating Team‘s (SIT) request for a test identification parade of the accused in the Badlapur minors’ sexual assault case. The parade will be conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, where the victims will identify the accused.

Case Background

The case involves the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-olds inside their school in Badlapur, Maharashtra. Following the identification of the accused, the SIT plans to prepare a psychological profile of the suspects to assist in further investigations.

Trustees Declared Absconding

On Friday, the SIT declared two trustees of the school absconding. The crime branch and cyber police are actively searching for the trustees after the SIT registered a case of negligence against them. The trustees have reportedly been uncooperative, and a police team was unable to locate them at their residences.

Court Remarks on Gender Education

On August 27, the Bombay High Court emphasized the need for early education on gender equality for boys, following the Badlapur sexual assault case. The court, which took suo motu cognizance of the incident, highlighted ongoing male dominance and chauvinism in society. Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan suggested forming a committee to study the issue and recommend guidelines for schools to prevent similar incidents.

FIR Against School Authorities

On August 23, the SIT registered an FIR against the school authorities for failing to comply with Section 19 of the POCSO Act. This section mandates that any authority aware of a sexual assault against minors must report it to the police. The investigation is led by the deputy director of the Mumbai region, with a multidisciplinary team involved in probing the Badlapur incident.

