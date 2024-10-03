Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Badlapur Sexual Assault: Two Accused Arrested By Thane Crime Branch

The Thane crime branch has arrested two individuals in connection with the Badlapur sexual assault case.

Badlapur Sexual Assault: Two Accused Arrested By Thane Crime Branch

The Thane crime branch has arrested two individuals in connection with the Badlapur sexual assault case. The president and secretary of the school, Uday Kotwal and Tushar Apte respectively, where two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a sweeper, were apprehended in Karjat, according to officials.

The arrests came a day after the Bombay High Court rejected Kotwal and Apte’s anticipatory bail pleas. The main accused in the case, Akshay Shinde, was killed in a police encounter earlier in September.

According to the Thane Police, Akshay Shinde was being transferred from Taloja Jail to Badlapur in relation to a new case filed by his wife. During the transfer, he allegedly snatched a weapon from a police officer and opened fire. Shinde was injured near the Mumbra bypass and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

MUST READ: Tripura Hosts RSS Sanchalan For Strengthening Community Bonds

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticized the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the encounter. “The Mahayuti government’s handling of the Badlapur sexual assault case involving two minor girls is appalling! First, there was a delay in filing the FIR, and now the prime accused has been killed in custody! This represents a complete collapse of law enforcement and the justice system. It is inexcusable and denies the people of Maharashtra the justice they deserve,” NCP MP Supriya Sule said.

In September, the family of the deceased Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur rape case and killed in the police encounter, approached the Bombay High Court.

The family sought permission to locate a burial site for Shinde, as they faced difficulties in finding land for his grave. Initially, the family tried to secure a burial site in Badlapur and then in Ambarnath, but were unsuccessful, according to sources. Due to these challenges, they filed a petition in the Bombay High Court through their lawyer, Amit Katarnavare.

Filed under

Arrests in Badlapur Badlapur sexual assault Justice in Thane Sexual Assault Case Thane Crime Branch

Also Read

San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military Site

5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military...

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance in 11 Years for a Special Occasion

Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance in 11 Years for a Special Occasion

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox