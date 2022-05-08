The Badrinath Temple today opened its doors for devotees amid the customary rituals and chanting of mantras. Devotees thronged the temple in large numbers and were seen dancing on the occasion of the opening of one of the most sacred Hindu shrines. The Badrinath Temple has been decorated with flowers and lights.

The Badrinath Temple today opened its doors for devotees amid the customary rituals and chanting of mantras. Devotees thronged the temple in large numbers and were seen dancing on the occasion of the opening of one of the most sacred Hindu shrines. The Badrinath Temple has been decorated with flowers and lights.

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. The Badrinath Temple is located in Garhwal hill tracks in the Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda river. Situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand, the temple remains open for six months every year, between the end of April and the beginning of November.

The Badrinath Temple is the last among the ‘Char Dham’ shrines to open its portals for devotees this year. Earlier on Friday, the Kedarnath Temple opened its doors for pilgrims. The annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Temples in the Uttarkashi district.



