Bagdogra-Bound Indigo Flight Return To Delhi Airport Due To Technical Snag and High Temperatures

An IndiGo flight that was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Bagdogra faced significant delays after being held on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport for over two hours. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 2:10 PM and arrive at 4:10 PM, encountered a technical issue exacerbated by high ground temperatures.

Initially, the pilots reported engine problems as the cause of the delay, according to a news media organisation. Later, passengers were informed that the issue was related to the fuel tank. Passengers also experienced discomfort due to malfunctioning air conditioning, and one passenger’s health deteriorated due to an oxygen shortage.

IndiGo released a statement explaining that the delay was due to adverse ground temperatures affecting the aircraft’s operations. “IndiGo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations,” the statement read. “IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline’s control,” read the Indigo’ statement

Despite the delay, the crew made efforts to keep passengers comfortable by providing refreshments and water. However, another news media organisation reported that there was a lack of clear communication from airline officials, leaving many passengers frustrated. Some passengers expressed concern as their relatives were involved in a tragic train accident near Darjeeling.

On the same day, a cargo train collided with a passenger train in West Bengal, resulting in at least nine deaths and dozens of injuries. Among the deceased were three railway personnel and the driver of the cargo train, who reportedly disregarded a signal, causing the collision. Nearly 50 individuals were hospitalized following the accident, as reported by Sabyasachi De, spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

