Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi, alleged said that Punjab police barged into his residence in huge numbers and arrested him “like they do with a terrorist.”

Bagga described the entire scenario of his arrest saying “No warrant was shown to me. I told them to let me tie my turban when roughly eight people picked me up. I was denied the opportunity to wear the turban and slippers. I was shoved into the car. The Punjab police took me hostage. The local police department was also kept in the dark. As they do with a terrorist, over 50 police officers arrived.”

“The CCTV footage revealed that nearly ten police vehicles had arrived. It’s an attempt to send a message that everyone who speaks out against Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist who will not be spared “Bagga stated.

Bagga said in April that while he was in Lucknow, Punjab police personnel arrived at his residence to arrest him without telling the Delhi police.

Bagga claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a FIR against him based on a “edited” footage of his remarks on a television show in which he requested an apology from Kejriwal for his address in the Delhi Assembly in March over the flight of Kashmiri pandits.

Bagga further attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “illegally” arresting him, claiming that it is an attempt to send a message that anyone who speaks out against the AAP chief will be labelled the “greatest terrorist” and will not be spared.

Earlier he was taken back from Haryana, where he was enroute to Mohali after being nabbed by Punjab Police, on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday.

The arrest is allegedly linked with the matter of BJP’s demand on Vivek Agnihotri film ‘The Kashmir Files’ be tax-free in the national capital which was opposed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Following his claim of assault, Bagga was transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital for a medical check-up on Friday night after being returned by Delhi police.