BSP urges Congress the withdrawal of ‘Bharat bandh’ cases on party members: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday, December 31, demanded the withdrawal of cases which were registered during the ‘Bharat bandh’ on April 2 for SC/ST Act 1989 in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reported news agency ANI. Mayawati-led party further asserted that if the Congress fails to take a decision, the former will reconsider its decision to bolster support to Congress in Rajasthan and MP.

The Congress recently won state assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh leaving behind the incumbent BJP. In Rajasthan, it garnered a clear majority with 99 seats, while in Madhya Pradesh there was a neck-to-neck battle between the saffron party and the Congress. However, it managed to win by a margin of votes but fell short of a majority. It was due to Mayawati’s support that Congress formed a government in Madhya Pradesh.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in a press release: We demand that cases filed during the ‘Bharat band’ held on 2 April 2018 for SC/ST Act 1989 in Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh be withdrawn. If these demands are not met, we'll reconsider our decision to give outside support to Congress. pic.twitter.com/KCEOmzwra9 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

But Congress failed to mark its presence in Telangana and Mizoram, where the regional parties-Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Mizo National Front(MFN)-emerged victorious with a massive mandate.

Though a report by The Hindu said that Congress’ vote share increased in Telangana, where it forged an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

Whereas in Mizoram, the Congress party lost its last Northeastern bastion to MNF. Lately, the Congress lost to BJP in many northeastern belts-Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh among others.

