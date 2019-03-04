In a press conference on Sunday, the former footballer said that his party HSP has coined Hamro Sikkim, new Sikkim for its poll campaigns. When asked on the prospects of the HSP forming an alliance with other regional parties to overthrowSikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Bhutia responded in assertion. Although the HSP would not be aligning with any national party following rumours that both BJP and HSP had a dialogue on a coalition

Former Indian Football team captain Baichung Bhutia’s Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) will contest all 32 Assembly seats, which is also the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim. In a press conference on Sunday, the former footballer said that his party HSP has coined Hamro Sikkim, new Sikkim for its poll campaigns. When asked on the prospects of the HSP forming an alliance with other regional parties to overthrow Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Bhutia responded in assertion and continued that his party will be contesting against SDF. Although the HSP would not be aligning with any national party following rumours that both BJP and HSP had a dialogue on a coalition.

Bhutia further lashed out at Pawan Kumar Chmaling government for triggering divisive politics in the garb of caste and religion. He affirmed that HSP’ s agenda will be solely based on the development of the state. The 43-year-old former striker in an interview to PTI said that HSP will also be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls in Sikkim. On the distribution of party tickets, Bhutia said that HSP would not be giving any tickets to candidates with criminal background.

Bhutia who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Darjeeling and 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections as a Trinamool Congress candidates (TMC) from Siliguri reiterated his commitment to stay in politics. The former footballer had quit from the TMC last year in February.

