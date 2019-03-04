Accusing the BJD of manipulating its policies and going against the national interest Panda said that industries in Odisha were being harassed and goons too were involved in the misuse of state assets as the government encouraged it

Baijayant Jay Panda joins BJP: Odisha’s former BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other state leaders said that the BJD was a close ally of the BJP right from the day it was founded. However, in the recent past, the party had gone in a different direction as it stopped supporting policies that were in the nation’s interest, reported ANI.

Accusing the BJD of manipulating its policies and going against the national interest, Panda said that industries in Odisha were being harassed and goons too were involved in the misuse of state assets as the government encouraged it.

Former BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda after joining BJP: Earlier I used to be a member of BJD, it was an ally of the BJP from the day it was founded. In recent years the party has gone in a different direction and has stopped supporting policies which are in the nation's interest. pic.twitter.com/0zWzdqSbAv — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

Baijayant Jay Panda after joining BJP: Industries in Odisha are being harassed, goons supported by govt are rampaging.Odisha isn't able to attract investment or create jobs, law & order has broken down.Only BJP under PM Modi & party Pres Amit Shah is capable of turning it around. pic.twitter.com/ht5eB2YfJo — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

Panda had quit BJD last year following differences with party chief Naveen Patnaik who’s also the chief minister of Odisha. The new BJP MP said that Odisha did not have investors and it lagged behind in availing jobs to youngsters. Law and order were in a tattered state, added Panda. Praising PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, the former BJD MP said only PM Modi and Shah could repair Odish’a dysfunctional stature.

Delhi: Former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Jay Panda joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/MKH7bX64z5 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

The BJP organised a press conference to formally confirm Panda’s induction into the party. The BJP is looking to bolster its ranks in Odisha ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections, and Jay Panda can prove to be quite a coup for the party since he is one of the most influential leaders in the state.

