Baijayant Jay Panda joins BJP: Odisha’s former BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other state leaders said that the BJD was a close ally of the BJP right from the day it was founded. However, in the recent past, the party had gone in a different direction as it stopped supporting policies that were in the nation’s interest, reported ANI.
Accusing the BJD of manipulating its policies and going against the national interest, Panda said that industries in Odisha were being harassed and goons too were involved in the misuse of state assets as the government encouraged it.
Panda had quit BJD last year following differences with party chief Naveen Patnaik who’s also the chief minister of Odisha. The new BJP MP said that Odisha did not have investors and it lagged behind in availing jobs to youngsters. Law and order were in a tattered state, added Panda. Praising PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, the former BJD MP said only PM Modi and Shah could repair Odish’a dysfunctional stature.
The BJP organised a press conference to formally confirm Panda’s induction into the party. The BJP is looking to bolster its ranks in Odisha ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections, and Jay Panda can prove to be quite a coup for the party since he is one of the most influential leaders in the state.
