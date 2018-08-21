Bajrang Dal has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who will behead the former cricketer and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sidhu. Bajrang Dal also expressed displeasure over the hugs he had given to the Pakistani officials.

Angry over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s presence at the PTI chief Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan, Bajrang Dal has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who will behead the former cricketer and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sidhu. Bajrang Dal also expressed displeasure over the hugs he had given to the Pakistani officials. The matter was highlighted after a video of Sanjay Jaat, Bajrang Dal Agra District President, went viral on social media. In the video, Jaat said that he will give a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who will behead the former cricketer.

Former cricketer, Navjot Singh Sidhu had been widely criticised for his presence in Pakistan. He was also slammed for hugging Pakistan Army Chief. In the video that went viral on social media, Sanjay Jaat can be seen holding a cheque a Rs 5 lakh and announcing the money as the reward for Sidhu’s beheading.

Sanjay Jaat further compared Sidhu to a traitor and said that his act was unpardonable. He demanded that the Punjab Congress leader must be slapped with treason charges. He claimed that Navjot Singh Sidhu has forgotten the teachings of Sikh Guru Govind Singh.

In the video, the Bajrang Dal leader said that the following the act by Navjot Sidhu had irked the sentiments of those who laid their life for the nation. He added that the people will welcome Sidhu with shoes if he ever tries to visit Agra.

Addressing the controversy, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he received the invitation from Pakistan some 10 times and later he sought permission from the Indian government to visit the neighbouring nation.

