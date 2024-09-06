Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Express Gratitude To Congress, Criticize BJP’s Response

After joining Congress party, wrestlers Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat recently expressed their appreciation for the grand old party on friday.

After joining Congress party, wrestlers Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat recently expressed their appreciation for the grand old party on friday.

Vinesh Phogat, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to both the nation and Congress for their unwavering support during challenging times.

In her statement, Phogat emphasized the significance of recognizing who stands by you when faced with adversity, highlighting that Congress was a pillar of support during her struggles.

She also acknowledged the difficulties she encountered, including the alleged attempts by the BJP IT cell to defame her during the Jantar Mantar protests. Despite these challenges, she persevered, continued her training, and ultimately competed in the Olympics.

Additionally, Bajrang Punia also conveyed his gratitude to those who supported them through these difficulties and committed to working diligently to bolster the Congress party, much like their dedication to their sport.

Also Read: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Join Congress Before Haryana Elections

Further, he expressed their appreciation for the support they received from Congress during challenging times, emphasizing, that despite multiple attempts to engage with the BJP, including sending letters, there was no response from the party.

He highlighted the Congress party’s steadfast support during their struggles at Jantar Mantar, a pivotal moment for them.

Moreover, he also criticized the BJP’s handling of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification at the Olympics, noting the alleged negative role played by the BJP IT cell during that period.

Later, both of them owed to unite and stand firmly with Congress, advocating for women’s rights and support for those who feel marginalized.

Must Read: Haryana Elections: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia To Join Congress Today

Vinesh phogat particularly reaffirmed her commitment to support female athletes and all players, aiming to inspire young girls to pursue wrestling and advocate for those who feel helpless. She pledged to stand alongside Congress in this endeavor, ensuring her continued dedication to athletes and women’s issues.